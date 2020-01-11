According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Danny Ings from Southampton in the January transfer window.
Ings joined the Saints on loan from Liverpool in August 2018, and later the deal was made permanent this summer, with Southampton paying £20 million for his signature.
The 27-year-old, who struggled with injuries at Liverpool, has recaptured his goalscoring form this season, scoring 15 goals in just 23 games across all competitions.
The need of the hour
Spurs are desperately in need of a striker this month following the injury to Harry Kane.
The England striker will undergo a hamstring surgery that will keep him out of action till April. Jose Mourinho is short of options in the forward department, and hence wants to sign a striker.
Spurs have been linked with the likes of Moussa Dembele, Krzysztof Piatek, and Odsonne Edouard this month, but Ings would be a smart signing for the north London club.
He has loads of Premier League experience and is in great form at the moment. Having failed to impress at Liverpool, Ings could be eager to prove himself again at a top club.