According to reports from The Mirror (h/t The Express), Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a move for Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa in the January window.
Spurs have suffered a huge blow earlier this week with star striker Harry Kane being ruled out till April with a hamstring tear. The England striker has undergone a surgery, and Jose Mourinho badly needs to bolster his forward department.
The north London club have been linked with a host of strikers this month with the likes of Krzysztof Piatek, Odsonne Edouard, Moussa Dembele, Arkadiusz Milik and Christian Benteke are thought to be of potential interest.
The report now claims that Spurs are considering making a move for Barbosa who is pondering making a move to the Premier League.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Flamengo and was in scintillating goal-scoring form as he scored 25 goals in 29 games. Inter Milan have placed a £25million (€30m) price tag on the striker.
Competition from West Ham
According to a recent report from Fcinternews.it, West Ham have made an offer to Inter Milan to sign Barbosa.
The report claimed that the Hammers had made a bid to sign the Brazilian forward. They want to sign him on an 18-month loan deal, with an option to make it permanent for €20 million (£17m).
Inter are looking to offload the striker directly in the January transfer window which gives Spurs an upper hand in the race for the Brazilian’s signature.