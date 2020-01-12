Report: Gedson Fernandes is set to undergo Tottenham medical

According to reports from Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are putting ‘finishing touches to the transfer’ of Gedson Fernandes.
The report claims that the 21-year-old is in line to undergo a medical at the club tomorrow, as Spurs are closing in on the deal to sign him.
Earlier, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira claimed on Twitter that the Benfica midfielder is closing in on a move to join Spurs this month on an 18-month loan deal.
West Ham United were in pole position to sign the young midfielder who has played 13 times across all competitions this season. The Portuguese club had agreed a deal with an option to buy for £31 million with both London clubs, but Spurs offered the midfielder a better wage package.
Spurs are looking to bolster their midfield this month following the injury to Moussa Sissoko and have decided to make Fernandes their first January signing.
As it stands, he will undergo his medical on Monday, and if everything goes well, he should become the club’s first signing of the January transfer window.