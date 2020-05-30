Tottenham told to pay £8m for Coutinho loan deal

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the two-time La Liga winning midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer.

As per Football Insider, the London club have been told that they can sign the playmaker on loan for a fee of around £8m and they will have to cover his wages as well.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs agree to that. They can certainly afford the asking price and his wages.

Coutinho could improve them immensely if he manages to adapt to Mourinho’s system and regain his confidence.

He used to be a star in the Premier League during his time with Liverpool and he should be able to adapt to English football immediately.

His direct style of play suits the Premier League as well. He might just get back to his best if he returns to his comfort zone.

Coutinho would add flair, goals and creativity to Mourinho’s midfield. He can play as the number ten or a left sided winger.

The Brazilian is quite good when used as a central midfielder at Anfield as well.

A player of his calibre could prove to be a bargain for £8m. He could be the difference between a top four finish and a title challenge for Jose Mourinho.