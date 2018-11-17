Tottenham tipped to make transfer decision on Andersen, chief has held talks in London

According to The Sun, Tottenham are keen on a move for Joachim Andersen, with manager Mauricio Pochettino potentially eyeing up a long-term replacement for one of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. The Sampdoria defender has been in fine form in Serie A this season and could be on the move from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris as a result of the growing interest in his signature.
Andersen joined Sampdoria from FC Twente in 2017 and has gone on to make 21 appearances in all competitions. Sampdoria’s Sporting Director and their advisor to the club president are reported to have travelled to London for talks over the centre-back’s future. He cost just over £1m in 2017 but will be worth around £25m now.
Tottenham have North London rivals Arsenal for competition in the race for Andersen’s signature, but there no suggestion that either side have made serious progress in negotiations. Spurs have a more fervent need to strengthen their backline as they could be losing two first-team defenders come the end of the season, but Arsenal have problems of their own at the back with little reliable depth in case of injuries. Time will tell what Andersen and Sampdoria do.
Stats from Transfermarkt.