Tottenham tempted by Sabitzer

According to Ferdinando Gagliotti of Calciomercato, Tottenham Hotspur are tempted by Marcel Sabitzer and could battle Arsenal for his signature. The 25-year-old has been in fantastic form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring (15) and creating (8) 23 goals in all competitions, and has caught the eye of a number of clubs.
With Heung-min Son being converted into a centre-forward, Tottenham have a need to strengthen out wide. Steven Bergwijn joined in January from PSV Eindhoven, but Lucas Moura (27 PL games, four goals, two assists) and Erik Lamela (17 PL games, two goals, one assist) haven’t been contributing enough to warrant regular selection.
That may be why Tottenham are looking at Sabitzer. The Austrian international joined Leipzig from Rapid Vienna in 2014 and has gone on to make 179 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 74 goals. This season, he’s had a hand in 14 goals in 25 Bundesliga games and has contributed six goals in seven Champions League games.
Calciomercato believe Tottenham will have more competition for the 25-year-old than Arsenal this summer, so his asking price could skyrocket. Sabitizer’s market value is already £36m, so he won’t be a cheap signing for Spurs if they do make a move.
Stats from Transfermarkt.