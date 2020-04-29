Tottenham target Vedat Muriqi wants to play in England

Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi has been linked with a move to Spurs in the recent weeks.
It appears that the player is keen on a move to England and he has informed his club about his desire according to the Turkish website Fotomac (via Football London).
Muriqi has scored 15 goals for the Turkish outfit this season and he could be a solid back up for Harry Kane.
The Londoners have struggled this season during Kane’s absence and they need to find more options in attack before the start of the next season.
The likes of Son and Moura are more suited to the wider roles and although they have done well upfront, Mourinho cannot rely on them as his second choice striker.
Muriqi is a natural number nine and he would be the perfect fit for Spurs.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can agree on a deal with Fenerbahce now.
If the player wants to leave this summer, the Turkish outfit will be powerless to stop him. It does not make sense to hold on to an unhappy player.
Muriqi’s desire to move to England will come as a boost for Spurs. They will fancy their chances of tempting him now.