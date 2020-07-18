Tottenham target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has met with Jose Mourinho

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer.

As per Ekstra Bladet, the player has already visited the club’s training facilities and he has also met with the club’s manager Jose Mourinho.





It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a deal with the Saints now.

Hojbjerg will be a free agent next year and he is not keen on an extension. Southampton are under pressure to cash in on the player this summer.

A move to Spurs would be ideal for all parties.

Hojbjerg will get to play for a bigger club and under the management of a world-class coach like Jose Mourinho. And Tottenham get to add more depth and balance to their midfield.

Mourinho’s midfield is missing a player like Hojbjerg, someone who can control the tempo of the game and provide a defensive shield to the back four.

Everton are thought to be keen on the player as well and it will be interesting to see where Hojbjerg ends up. Tottenham are likely to be a more attractive project for him.

However, he needs to ensure that he joins a club where he can play every week. If Spurs can provide such assurances, the 24-year-old will be tempted to join them.

Apparently, the player has a preference towards Spurs.