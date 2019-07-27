Blog Columns Site News Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso due in London, fans react

27 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Argentine playmaker Giovani Lo Celso for a while now.

According to a report from Mucho Deporte (translated by Football London), the player is now due in London over the coming days as Spurs prepare to seal the move.

So far the Londoners have struggled to reach an agreement with Real Betis. It will be interesting to see if they can finally agree on a fee.

If Lo Celso is coming to London, one has to assume that the negotiations could be advanced.

The Real Betis star had a fine season in La Liga last year and he should prove to be a cracking addition to Pochettino’s side.

The Spurs boss needs a goalscoring midfielder like him who can play as the number ten and in the wide areas.

Lo Celso scored 16 goals for Betis last season and he would offer something different as compared to the likes of Lamela, Eriksen and Moura.

Spurs have been linked with Paulo Dybala as well and it will be interesting to see if they can bring him to the club this summer.

Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the Lo Celso update earlier.

