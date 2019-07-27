Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso due in London, fans react

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Argentine playmaker Giovani Lo Celso for a while now.
According to a report from Mucho Deporte (translated by Football London), the player is now due in London over the coming days as Spurs prepare to seal the move.
So far the Londoners have struggled to reach an agreement with Real Betis. It will be interesting to see if they can finally agree on a fee.
If Lo Celso is coming to London, one has to assume that the negotiations could be advanced.
The Real Betis star had a fine season in La Liga last year and he should prove to be a cracking addition to Pochettino’s side.
The Spurs boss needs a goalscoring midfielder like him who can play as the number ten and in the wide areas.
Lo Celso scored 16 goals for Betis last season and he would offer something different as compared to the likes of Lamela, Eriksen and Moura.
Spurs have been linked with Paulo Dybala as well and it will be interesting to see if they can bring him to the club this summer.
Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the Lo Celso update earlier.
If this happens and we keep Eriksen & Toby surely a trophy is not far away
— Paul Redshaw (@PReddog84) July 26, 2019
levy has gone money mad, someone calm him down
— David d Taylor (@dayvid_d_taylor) July 26, 2019
Be amazing if we pulled off either of these prior to the window closing!
— Peter (@_petey_pan) July 26, 2019
Is this actually happening!?! pic.twitter.com/NJ3Nw3A5kg
— DoctorBexWolfie🐺 (@BexWolfie) July 26, 2019
fingers crossed
— Matt Crow & Eric Dog (@badgermatt13) July 26, 2019
Unrealllll
— DP (@DecPell96) July 26, 2019