Tottenham target Aaron Wan-Bissaka wants to stay with Crystal Palace next season

The 2018/19 season has seen the rise of two promising fullbacks in the Premier League – Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
The 21-year-old has seen an incredible breakthrough season at Selhurst Park, and his one-after-another top-notch performances have caught the attention of heavyweight Premier League clubs.
According to the Express, both the Manchester clubs are lurking while London outfit Chelsea are said to be monitoring his situation closely, although a two-window transfer ban could scupper their plan.
The Sun, meanwhile, have reported that north London giants Tottenham Hotspur are equally keen for his signature who could be available for £40 million this summer.
Palace boss Roy Hodgson further added fuel to the fire by stating that Wan-Bissaka or Wilfried Zaha could be sold in the summer if their valuation is met.
However, Wan-Bissaka has played down such rumours, stating that although it is flattering to see his performance didn’t go unnoticed, he wishes to stay at his present club beyond the summer.
“The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed,” Wan-Bissaka told Standard Sport.
“But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season. I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”
The highly-rated youngster has made 33 appearances in the Premier League this season, and many believe he should have been picked in the PFA Team of the Year.
The news would come as a huge relief for the Palace fans, but Spurs could still come up with a tempting bid for Wan-Bissaka in the summer if they are indeed serious about signing him.