Tottenham suffer injury blow to Alli ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Liverpool

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a major injury blow to Dele Alli, with the midfielder now a doubt ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Liverpool after picking up a knock on international duty.
Alli suffered a minor muscle strain in Saturday’s United Nations defeat to Spain and has withdrawn from the national team squad ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with Switzerland. He’s now focusing on returning to face Liverpool.
The 22-year-old hasn’t missed a league game yet for Tottenham this season, featuring in all four of their outings. He’s scored one goal. Spurs have started well, boasting three wins to sit fifth in the table early on.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men lost their last game to Watford and will surely be desperate to put in a better performance against Liverpool, so the potential absence of Alli could harm their chances of getting a result.
Since his 2015-move from MK Dons, the England midfielder has gone on to score and create 88 goals in 150 games in all competitions. He’s already made 30 caps for his country and twice won the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2015/16 and 2016/17. Bad news for Tottenham is good news for Liverpool.
Stats from Transfermarkt.