Tottenham suffer injury blow to Alli ahead of Huddersfield clash, doubt for Barcelona meeting

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered an injury blow ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield Town, with Dele Alli having aggravated a hamstring problem, report the Telegraph.
His latest injury setback could also see him miss Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Barcelona and puts him in doubt of representing England in the Nations League on October 12 and October 15.
The initial problem for Alli came in an England shirt against Spain earlier this month, forcing him to miss games against Liverpool in the Premier League and Inter Milan in the Champions League – both matches Tottenham lost.
He returned last week against Brighton & Hove Albion and scored against Watford in Wednesday’s League Cup victory. Alli has been a regular under Mauricio Pochettino this season, although his form for Tottenham has been inconsistent.
Spurs will be favourites to pick up all three points at Huddersfield in his absence, but Barcelona will be a huge test next week. Alli has made 152 appearances in all competitions since joining from MK Dons in 2015.
Pochettino could turn to Moussa Sissoko in place of Alli, or he might opt for Harry Winks who featured in midweek against Watford.
