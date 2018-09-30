Tottenham suffer double injury blow to Vertonghen & Dembele ahead of Barcelona clash

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hinted that he could be without Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele against Barcelona in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.
In Tottenham’s win over Huddersfield Town, Vertonghen and Dembele were both substituted at half-time. Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks were brought on for the injured pair, with Eric Dier replacing Vertonghen at the back.
Vertonghen is believed to have suffered hamstring injury that he picked up just 15 minutes into the game. Dembele received a knock that will be looked at before a decision is made on his availability.
The duo are now major doubts for their upcoming midweek fixture and aren’t the only ones Pochettino could be without. Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have hamstring and abdominal injuries and could be absent in midweek.
As per Sky Sports, the Spurs boss said: “We need to assess tomorrow and after tomorrow both (Vertonghen and Dembele). We’ll see what happens but for now it’s impossible to say anything.”
With four key players potentially out for Tottenham’s clash with Barca, Pochettino’s men could be in trouble. They lost their group stage opener to Inter Milan and can’t afford to drop more points if they want to progress to the knockouts.
After failing to make a permanent signing in the summer, Spurs’ squad will be stretched thin on account of their injury woes of late, forcing the manager into changes and limiting his options.
