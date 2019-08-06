Tottenham submit offer for Philippe Coutinho

Tottenham have submitted a bid to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.
According to The Times, the Brazilian midfielder could leave the La Liga champions on a loan deal.
Spurs will have to pay £21m for the player and his wages will be around £200,000 a week.
Coutinho has struggled to adapt to Barcelona’s style and he could use a fresh start. A move back to the Premier League might be ideal for him.
During his time at Liverpool, he was one of the best players in England. Pochettino could help him regain that form and confidence.
The Brazilian is at the peak of his powers and he can take Spurs to the next level. He will add flair, vision, creativity and goals to the Spurs midfield.
Also, he is a bonafide match-winner and his long range prowess would be a major bonus for the Londoners.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side manages to sign him before the window closes.
Le10sport have confirmed that the transfer is close and that the two clubs are in the final phase of discussions.
Meanwhile, RAC1 add that there has been serious progress in negotiations and the move is very much on the cards.
El Barça i el Tottenham estan negociant a hores d’ara les condicions econòmiques de la cessió de Coutinho al club anglès. Alts càrrecs de l’entitat blaugrana confirmen que s’està avançant molt en aquesta direcció malgrat que hi ha 2 clubs més de la Premier interessats.
— Marta Ramon (@Marta_Ramon) August 6, 2019