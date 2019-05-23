Tottenham submit offer for Leeds winger Jack Clarke

Tottenham are looking to sign the Leeds United winger Jack Clarke this summer.
According to Daily Mail, the Londoners have already submitted a £10 million bid for the young winger.
The report adds that Clarke has been followed by several Premier League clubs all season.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with the Championship club now.
Clarke is very highly rated in the Championship and Leeds might not want to lose him just yet. However, the Whites failed to secure promotion this summer and that might force them to make some sales in order to balance the books.
The prodigious young talent has a big future ahead of him and Pochettino’s interest in him is hardly surprising.
Spurs will be hoping to develop him into a leading star with time.
The Tottenham boss shares a good relationship with Marcelo Bielsa and he will be looking to use that to get the transfer over the line.
Clarke can play on either wing and he will add pace and flair to Tottenham’s attack.
The Londoners are in desperate need of wide players. Lucas Moura is the only reliable winger at the club right now.
