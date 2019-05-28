Tottenham submit offer for Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham have submitted a £53m bid for Giovani Lo Celso.
According to BBC, the La Liga club will look to get a fee closer to his £88m release clause.
The Argentine playmaker has had a fine season with Betis and he could prove to be a quality addition to Pochettino’s side.
Giovanni Lo Celso in La Liga this season:
3.2 take-ons per game
2.4 tackles per game
2 shots per game
Would be a phenomenal signing for Spurs. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ozbjJANZm4
— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 28, 2019
It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to agree on a deal now.
Tottenham are in need of investment if they are to challenge the likes of City and Liverpool next season. The fans will be delighted to see the ambition from the club now.
Daniel Levy did not back his manager this season and he needs to make amends this summer.
Lo Celso will add goals and creativity to Tottenham’s midfield. The former PSG man has picked up 16 goals and six assists in 45 games for Betis last season.
Giovani Lo Celso: Only Ousmane Dembele (68) completed more dribbles than @LoCelsoGiovani (63) of players aged 23 and under in LaLiga this season
For more player stats — https://t.co/396h2wcU77 pic.twitter.com/HSqrj6vFjO
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 25, 2019
The player might be tempted to play in the Premier League next season and Tottenham can offer him Champions League football as well.
However, the Londoners will need to work hard to convince Betis first.
Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the reactions.
This summer gonna be so good
— ᴀʟᴇx (@_10Kane) May 28, 2019
— Hotspur Edition (@HotspurEdition) May 28, 2019
Would love this boy at @SpursOfficial 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻
— Colin Matthews (@chalky1910) May 28, 2019
It’s happening
— Spurs Man In Kano 🇳🇬 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@yusufdadinho) May 28, 2019
Finally! A new signing and breakaway from the self imposed transfer ban.
— Shreyas Surve ☯️☮️⚛️⚽🏴☠️☣️♻️🗿🎮🌞🐉🐙🦁 (@shreyas_surve) May 28, 2019
Baller
— Cole (@SCOLE30) May 28, 2019