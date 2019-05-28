Blog Columns Site News Tottenham submit offer for Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham submit offer for Giovani Lo Celso

28 May, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, La Liga, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham have submitted a £53m bid for Giovani Lo Celso.

According to BBC, the La Liga club will look to get a fee closer to his £88m release clause.

The Argentine playmaker has had a fine season with Betis and he could prove to be a quality addition to Pochettino’s side.

It will be interesting to see if the Londoners manage to agree on a deal now.

Tottenham are in need of investment if they are to challenge the likes of City and Liverpool next season. The fans will be delighted to see the ambition from the club now.

Daniel Levy did not back his manager this season and he needs to make amends this summer.

Lo Celso will add goals and creativity to Tottenham’s midfield. The former PSG man has picked up 16 goals and six assists in 45 games for Betis last season.

The player might be tempted to play in the Premier League next season and Tottenham can offer him Champions League football as well.

However, the Londoners will need to work hard to convince Betis first.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report. Here are some of the reactions.

Leeds fans react as club exercised the option to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s contract
Newcastle takeover could double Benitez's transfer budget

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com