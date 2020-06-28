Tottenham submit offer for Gabriel Magalhaes

Tottenham have submitted a £27m bid for the Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from the French club in the recent months and the likes of Everton are thought to be keen on the player as well.





As per Fichajes (via daily Mail), Jose Mourinho wants to bolster his defensive ranks and he has identified the Brazilian as a target.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee with Lille now. £27m seems like a good offer in this market.

Gabriel is highly talented and he has the ability to justify that kind of outlay on him.

Tottenham are set to lose Jan Vertonghen this summer and Gabriel could be the ideal long term replacement for the Belgian.

The Londoners have the means and pull to beat the likes of Everton in the race.

Gabriel is likely to be tempted to join a club like Spurs. The Londoners can offer him a much bigger platform and they have a world-class manager like Jose Mourinho in charge as well.

Furthermore, they could offer him European football next season, something the likes of Everton, will not be able to offer next year.