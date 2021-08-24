Tottenham submit offer for Domingos Duarte

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a move for the Granada defender Domingos Duarte earlier this month.

According to AS, the Premier League club have now submitted their first offer for the 26-year-old defender.

Apparently, the centre back has a release clause of €30 million but the London club have offered just €8 million to secure his services. Granada are open to selling the defender this summer but Tottenham’s offer is not satisfactory.

The Spanish club are hoping for a better offer for their player.

It remains to be seen whether the Londoners are prepared to come back with an improved offer for the 26-year-old centre back before the transfer window closes.

Tottenham have been looking to improve their defensive options all summer and they have already signed Cristian Romero from Atalanta.

The likes of Kurt Zouma, Takehiro Tomiyasu have also been linked with a move to Spurs in recent weeks.

The Premier League side have sanctioned the departure of Toby Alderweireld earlier this summer and the likes of Davinson Sanchez have been linked with a move away as well.

Bringing in at least two quality defenders should be a top priority for Nuno Espirito Santo and Duarte could prove to be a quality addition alongside Romero.

Spurs cannot hope to get back into the top four with Joe Rodon and Eric Dier as their centre backs. Signing a quality defender to partner Romero could prove to be the difference between a successful season and a mediocre one.

