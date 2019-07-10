Tottenham submit offer for Dani Olmo

Tottenham are interested in signing the Spanish youngster Dani Olmo this summer.
The midfielder did well in U21 Euros this summer and his performances have caught Spurs’ attention.
According to Radio Estadio, the Premier League side have already submitted an offer of around €30m (£27m) for the player and they have offered him wages of around €2m per season.
It will be interesting to see if Dinamo accept the offer from Spurs.
Olmo seems like a prodigious talent and Pochettino could be the man to unlock his true potential. The Spurs boss has done well to nurture the young players at his disposal.
The player hasn’t made a decision on the Spurs move just yet. He is waiting for offers from Spain right now.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder will add more creativity to the Spurs midfield and if Eriksen moves on, he could be a good long term replacement. The youngster can play as the number ten as well as in the wide areas.
Olmo scored 3 goals in 4 games during this summer’s U21 Euros.
He is top quality.
Spurs should definitely buy him.
I prefer Tottenham buying him than Lo Celso
— Aidan 🇸🇴🏴🇬🇧 (@Aidan63499469) July 9, 2019
Yes! Hope this comes off @RickSpur
— garry (@garry10590763) July 9, 2019
Finally some good news. Will be an amazing competition for Dele Alli.
— Asika Jordan (@JordanAsika) July 9, 2019
It was only £25m last week….. His value has shot up
— Oliver Stead (@SpursyMorph) July 9, 2019
Get the Roman guy instead .
— Nilson Cortez (@NilsonCortez1) July 9, 2019