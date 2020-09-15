Tottenham submit improved offer for Andrea Belotti

Tottenham are looking to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti this summer.

The 26-year-old has been a proven goal scorer in the Italian League over the last few years and he would be a quality addition to Jose Mourinho’s attack.





According to La Stampa, Tottenham did submit an offer to the Italian club for the 22 goal striker.

Apparently the London club tried to sign Belotti on loan with the option to make the move permanent next summer for a fee of around €50 million but the offer has been turned down.

As per reports (h/t Yahoo Sports), the Premier League side have now improved on that by offering a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

Torino are under no pressure to sell their best player this summer and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can convince them to accept the deal.

There is no doubt that Tottenham will have to improve their attack in order to get back into the top four and Belotti would be the ideal partner for Harry Kane.

He could share the goalscoring burden with the England international and improve Tottenham going forward. Furthermore, Belotti is a complete forward who should be able to fit into Mourinho’s style of play easily.