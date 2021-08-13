Tottenham submit €60m offer for Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham have reportedly intensified their efforts to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina this summer.

According to a report from the Express, the Londoners are currently locked in talks with the Italian outfit regarding a summer move for the 21-year-old Serbian striker.

It is no secret that Spurs need to bring in another goalscorer this summer. They are overly reliant on Harry Kane for goals and there is a possibility that the England international could move before the window closes.

Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic is not the only striker Spurs have been trying to sign this summer. Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez has been on their radar as well. Recently, we covered reports of a bid from the Premier League side for the Argentine forward.

That said, Inter are unwilling to sell Martinez after losing Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

Spurs are therefore focused on signing the 21-goal striker from Fiorentina instead.

Now reports from Sky Italia (via Football Italia) claim that the Londoners have submitted a bid of around €60m including bonuses for the Serbian.

Atletico Madrid are keen on the player as well and they have come forward with an offer of €50m plus bonuses.

The Spanish champions are probably a more attractive option for the player. They will be able to provide him with Champions League football. They are also better placed to challenge for the major trophies.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can fend off the competition and sign the 21-year-old this summer.

