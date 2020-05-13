Blog Columns Site News Tottenham submit bid for Victor Osimhen

13 May, 2020 Chelsea, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham have been linked with Victor Osimhen this summer.

As per reports (via Express), Chelsea are keen on the player as well but Jose Mourinho’s side have already launched a bid for the attacker.

Tottenham need to improve their goalscoring options and Osimhen would be a superb signing.

The talented attacker has scored 18 goals this season and he could be the ideal partner/backup for Harry Kane next season.

Spurs have missed a quality alternative to Kane and the interest in Osimhen makes a lot of sense.

The player will be tempted to join a Premier League club like Spurs if a good offer comes in. It would be a step up for him and the chance to work with Mourinho is an attractive proposition as well.

The challenge at Spurs will help him improve as a footballer.

The amount of the bid has not been revealed yet and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee with Lille in the coming weeks.

The Londoners have limited transfer resources this summer because of the financial loss due to Covid-19 and they will be hoping to strike a reasonable deal with Lille.

If the French outfit demand a premium, it could complicate matters for Spurs.

