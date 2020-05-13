Tottenham submit bid for Victor Osimhen

Tottenham have been linked with Victor Osimhen this summer.
As per reports (via Express), Chelsea are keen on the player as well but Jose Mourinho’s side have already launched a bid for the attacker.
Tottenham need to improve their goalscoring options and Osimhen would be a superb signing.
The talented attacker has scored 18 goals this season and he could be the ideal partner/backup for Harry Kane next season.
Spurs have missed a quality alternative to Kane and the interest in Osimhen makes a lot of sense.
The player will be tempted to join a Premier League club like Spurs if a good offer comes in. It would be a step up for him and the chance to work with Mourinho is an attractive proposition as well.
The challenge at Spurs will help him improve as a footballer.
The amount of the bid has not been revealed yet and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a fee with Lille in the coming weeks.
The Londoners have limited transfer resources this summer because of the financial loss due to Covid-19 and they will be hoping to strike a reasonable deal with Lille.
If the French outfit demand a premium, it could complicate matters for Spurs.