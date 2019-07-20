Blog Columns Site News Tottenham submit bid for Giovani Lo Celso

20 July, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham have submitted a bid for Giovani Lo Celso.

According to Onda Cero, the Premier League side have offered €68m (£61m) for the Argentine midfielder.

Lo Celso has been linked with Spurs for a while now and it will be interesting to see if Real Betis accept their offer for the player.

Mauricio Pochettino could do with a player like him in his midfield next season and the Londoners must do everything to get the deal done.

Apart from his creativity, Lo Celso is a goalscorer as well. The likes of Eriksen are lacking in goals and the Argentine will add a new dimension to the Spurs midfield. He managed to score 16 goals for Betis last season.

The Premier League side have already signed Ndombele this summer and Lo Celso’s arrival would give them one of the best midfields in the league.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions on the report and here are some of their tweets from earlier.

