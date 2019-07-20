Tottenham submit bid for Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham have submitted a bid for Giovani Lo Celso.
According to Onda Cero, the Premier League side have offered €68m (£61m) for the Argentine midfielder.
🎙️Carlos Hidalgo: ‘El Tottenham ofrece cerca de 68 millones de euros por Lo Celso, de los que el @RealBetis sacaría 42 millones (por los derechos de traspaso de otros equipos)’https://t.co/o1BALPnhAP pic.twitter.com/COfl3EotCQ
— El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) July 19, 2019
Lo Celso has been linked with Spurs for a while now and it will be interesting to see if Real Betis accept their offer for the player.
Mauricio Pochettino could do with a player like him in his midfield next season and the Londoners must do everything to get the deal done.
Apart from his creativity, Lo Celso is a goalscorer as well. The likes of Eriksen are lacking in goals and the Argentine will add a new dimension to the Spurs midfield. He managed to score 16 goals for Betis last season.
The Premier League side have already signed Ndombele this summer and Lo Celso’s arrival would give them one of the best midfields in the league.
It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.
Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their reactions on the report and here are some of their tweets from earlier.
Lets. Go.
— James R. Crawley (@jrcrawley) July 20, 2019
Hopefully they will accept 68M should be enough.
— Ghost Nation (@jigsaw196) July 20, 2019
Not gonna get excited just yet
Not gonna get excited just yet
Not gonna get excited just yet
Not gonna get excited just yet
Not gonna get excited just yet
Not gonna get excited just yet
— HelLo Celso (@k3v1nkn0w5) July 20, 2019
Let’s go!!!!!!
— Kevin Vasquez (@_kevin11_) July 20, 2019
Make it happen Levy 👀📝
— Mike B 🇮🇪 🇮🇱 (@MrMichaelBohan) July 20, 2019
My heart
— Brendon Bethelmie 🇩🇲 (@Szayel24) July 19, 2019
Siuuuu
— BigDDannyLevy (@PeleAllidinho) July 20, 2019