Tottenham submit bid for Bruno Fernandes, personal terms agreed

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Bruno Fernandes this summer.
According to the reliable Portuguese Journalist Goncalo Lopes, the Londoners have now submitted a bid for the midfielder. They have also agreed on personal terms with the player.
Spurs have offered €50m plus €10m in add ons. The Portuguese outfit are holding out for €70m.
Bruno Fernandes: TODAY, Bruno and his agent have an agreement with @SpursOfficial. The spurs, although, still have to reach one with @Sporting_CP
— Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) August 6, 2019
The last offer from @SpursOfficial: 50+10m. @Sporting_CP want 70, at least. #BrunoFernandes
— Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) August 6, 2019
It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with Sporting before the window closes.
Fernandes had a very good season last year and he could be a solid addition to Pochettino’s midfield.
He will add composure in the final third and he can score loads of goals as well. The 24-year-old bagged 31 goals last season.
Pochettino needs more options in midfield and he has looked at the likes of Coutinho and Lo Celso as well.
It will be interesting to see who they end up with eventually.
Spurs need extra creativity and goals in their midfield if they want to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool.
Levy has backed Pochettino in the market so far and he will have to ensure that the Spurs boss gets his midfield target before the window shuts.