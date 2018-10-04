Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente comments on future

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has managed only two substitute appearances this season.
The Spaniard, who joined the club in 2017, has managed only 20 minutes of football in 2018-19. He came on as a sub against Barcelona on Wednesday night.
Llorente was signed as a backup striker for Harry Kane, but he has failed to impress at the north London club.
After the match, he has once again talked up the possibility of making a return to Athletic Bilbao at the end of the season.
The 33-year-old finished his debut campaign for the club with just five goals in 31 appearances, but he was overlooked by Mauricio Pochettino even when Harry Kane was on the sidelines last season.
He has found game time hard to come by and has not ruled out the possibility of playing for his home club again.
Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER (h/t Football London) after the Champions League defeat against Barcelona, Llorente gave his thought on the possibility of returning to Bilbao.
“Back to Bilbao? Bilbao is my home and if I have an offer from Athletic, it is clear that I would value it. “Why not?,” said Llorente.
Llorente spent nine seasons at Bilbao before joining Juventus in 2013.