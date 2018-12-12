Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente comments on Athletic Bilbao transfer link

Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has revealed that he would be seriously interested to return to his former club Athletic Bilbao.
According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 12th Dec), Llorente has admitted that he would consider an offer to return to his boyhood club.
“If I have the opportunity and they come and talk to me, probably, yes, is the truth,” said Llorente.
“Come back now or in the summer? I do not know, it does not depend on me.”
The Spaniard was signed by Mauricio Pochettino in 2017, but has cut a frustrating figure at the club. The 33-year-old vastly experienced striker scored five goals in all competitions last season, but this season he has struggled for regular games.
Llorente has managed just two substitute appearances in the Premier League, clocking just 13 minutes of action. He has further managed just 34 minutes of action in the Champions League, failing to score this term.
With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Llorente should look to move elsewhere if there’s any offer on the table for him.
Llorente spent nine senior seasons at Bilbao, scoring 118 goals in 333 games in all competitions.