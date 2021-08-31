Tottenham still trying to sign Adama Traore

Tottenham Hotspur have not given up on their hopes of signing Adama Traore on the deadline day, according to reports from Sky Sports.

Earlier this week, Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas claimed Wolves are unwilling to sanction a deal for the winger.

The Telegraph reported that Spurs came up with a structured loan bid to sign the 25-year-old.

Wolves immediately rejected an initial proposal of a loan deal that included a £5 million loan fee for the Spanish international.

They are not willing to sell their prized asset on loan, however, should Spurs come up with a bid of around £50 million, the club would consider the offer.

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has already claimed that Traore is a key part of his plans, and he is not even thinking of selling him this summer. However, cash-strapped Wolves could be forced to do business, if there’s a good offer on the table.

Sky Sports are now reporting that Wolves will only entertain an offer of £50m plus for the winger. Traore has two years left on his present deal, and there is no indication from him as yet that he wants to sign an extension.

Meanwhile, David Ornstein of The Athletic has claimed that a move for Traore is very unlikely to happen unless a massive bid in the region of £50 million.

Wolves are also in discussions to sign Renato Sanches from Lille. But, at the moment, the deal is said to be at a deadlock on the club-to-club terms.

