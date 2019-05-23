Tottenham step up efforts to sign Nicolo Zaniolo

Tottenham are keen on signing the Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo this summer.
According to Tuttosport (report translated by SportWitness), the Londoners are now intensifying their efforts to sign the youngster.
The report adds that Juventus are keen on the player as well and they are starting to get worried about Spurs’ advances.
It will be interesting to see If Tottenham can get the deal over the line now.
Zaniolo is immensely talented and he could be a superb addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
The attacking midfielder has six goals and two assists for Roma this season and he would improve the Londoners going forward. His flair and finishing will add a new dimension to Pochettino’s attack.
The 19-year-old can play as the number ten as well as a wide player. His versatility will be an added bonus.
If Eriksen leaves the club this summer, Zaniolo could be his long term replacement. The Danish ace has been linked with a move away from Spurs.
Daniel Levy must now look to agree on a deal with the Italian outfit quickly. The likes of Juventus will be trying to do the same and Spurs cannot afford to be complacent.
The Londoners are in the Champions League final and if they manage to win, it would give them a significant boost in terms of any signings.