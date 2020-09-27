Tottenham star Heung-min Son picks up hamstring injury

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son has picked up a hamstring injury.

According to Football London, Jose Mourinho thinks that the attacker will be out for a while.





It will be interesting to see how Spurs cope with his absence now. The Londoners struggled to score goals when Son was out injured last season.

Apart from being a goalscorer, the South Korean is an elite creator as well. Tottenham will certainly miss his presence in the coming weeks.

Son has started the season in red hot form and he has managed to score 5 goals already.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to bring Gareth Bale back into the fold sooner than expected. The on-loan Real Madrid winger is lacking in match fitness but he could replace Son’s output if he manages to regain his form and confidence.

Tottenham will be hoping to get back into the top four this year and they will be hoping for some luck with injuries. Mourinho was terribly unlucky with injuries last year and he will be looking to avoid a repeat of that this season.

Here is how some of the Tottenham fans have reacted to the injury blow on Twitter.

This is my biggest nightmare and now we have to see lamela rolling with the ball vs chelsea — ً (@N17Saam) September 27, 2020

Gets even worse — Vivek M(On Loan At Benfica) (@therealvvm) September 27, 2020

Oh my… Last week was full of excitement and we paid for all of it today? — The ladsss (@alboyyTHFC) September 27, 2020

Surely now need to sign a striker in this window. — COYS (@THFC_COYS_1982) September 27, 2020

injury fc strikes again — lucas 🕊 (@Ixcasbw) September 27, 2020