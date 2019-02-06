Tottenham star Dele Alli posts message on Twitter on his fitness

Tottenham Hotspur fans will be excited to see Dele Alli’s latest post on Twitter.
The England international has posted a one-word message on social networking site Twitter – ‘progress’ – with a picture of him running in the training ground.
Progress 🏃🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/q92d1PClGW
— Dele (@dele_official) February 6, 2019
Alli suffered a hamstring injury last month during Tottenham’s Premier League match at Fulham.
The 22-year-old England midfielder is currently working on his fitness at the NAS Sports Complex in Dubai with a member of the club’s medical staff.
According to reports from Football London, Alli is expected to be back in training early in March.
He looks to be working hard in warm weather to return in top condition as Spurs aim to finish the second half of the season on a high.
It seems he is progressing well, and Spurs fans have reasons to be excited about. He is a key player for Mauricio Pochettino, and could play a major role as Spurs are firmly back in the title race.
He has followed the footsteps of Harry Kane who released a video of him during warm weather training in the Bahamas.