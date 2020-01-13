Tottenham Hotspur News: Spurs seal ‘total agreement’ for Gedson Fernandes

According to the Guardian journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur have reached ‘total agreement’ to sign Gedson Fernandes in the January transfer window.
Sky Sports (transfer live blog; 14:21), reports that Fernandes is currently at Tottenham’s training ground ahead of a proposed loan move from Benfica.
The 21-year-old is set to complete an 18-month loan deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs will have an option to buy the 21-year-old for £56m after Benfica accepted a higher loan fee for him.
Benfica also had agreed a loan offer from West Ham for Fernandes, but Romano has claimed that the Hammers ‘have never been in the race’.
Gedson Fernandes to Tottenham, here we go! He’s going to sign his contract on next hours. Total agreement. West Ham have never been in the race. ⚪️ #THFC #transfers #Spurs
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2020
The highly-rated midfielder has a release clause of £102m but Benfica have conceded they will not get close to that figure for the player who has fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage.
Spurs desperately needed to sign a midfielder this month after Moussa Sissoko’s injury blow. Fernandes is an exciting talent, and it remains to be seen how quickly he adapts at his new club.