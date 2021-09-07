Son Heung-Min: Tottenham star injured on international duty

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-Min has picked up a calf injury on international duty and he is all set to return to the London club to be assessed further.

As per Evening Standard, the 29-year-old will miss the midweek qualifier against Lebanon after sustaining the injury against Iraq.

The Londoners will be hoping that the South Korean international can recover in time for Saturday’s kick-off against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Spurs have London derbies coming up against the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal later this month as well. They cannot afford to lose the attacker for an extended spell.

Son has been a key player for Tottenham over the past year and his absence would be a major blow for the London side.

The South Korean scored 22 goals across all competitions for the Premier League side last year and he has chipped in with two goals in three Premier League matches so far this season.

Along with Harry Kane, Son has developed into an indispensable asset for Tottenham over the past few seasons.

Tottenham have made a very impressive start to their league campaign so far and the last thing they would want is to lose that momentum because of injuries.

Meanwhile, some of the Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential injury blow and here is what they had to say.

Cancel international games please — echoBDO (@echoBDO) September 7, 2021

I'm so glad we signed another strik…. 🥴 — SpursMatic (@Wobbly_Desk) September 7, 2021

Good, get him back to whl immediately — block249 (@grime_vintage) September 7, 2021

Nothing to worry about should be back in 4-7 days — Riddytim (@301_tim) September 7, 2021

Good thing we signed backup attackers… oh wait — AF🇬🇾 (@Aaron_Futter) September 7, 2021