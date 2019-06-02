Tottenham should sign Tierney if Rose leaves

Danny Rose was linked with a move away from Tottenham last summer after losing his place to Ben Davies in 2017/18. The 28-year-old was on the periphery under Mauricio Pochettino but bounced back to reclaim a starting place in 2018/19.
Despite being a regular at left-back, Rose continues to be speculated about, with various reports suggesting that Pochettino considers him expendable. If Rose did move on from Tottenham, the Lilywhites should sign Celtic’s Kieran Tierney as his replacement.
The 21-year-old rose through the youth ranks to the Celtic first-team in 2015 and has gone on to make 170 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 45 goals. Tierney has won five Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.
Andrew Smith of The Scotsman commented that the Scotland international earns £16k-per-week at Celtic which is more than affordable for Tottenham. He’s reported to have a £25m asking price too. Dave Hytner of the Guardian said in March that Spurs are interested in Tierney, but any move might depend on offloading an existing player.
Rose is out of contract in 2021 and hasn’t signed an extension since 2016. Davies, however, extended his deal just over two years ago and is still getting game time under Pochettino – 40 appearances in all competitions this season.
Stats from Transfermarkt.