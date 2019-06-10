Tottenham should sign Nelson Semedo from Barcelona

Nelson Semedo has been linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer.
The right back hasn’t been a regular starter for the Spanish giants this past season and he needs to leave them in order to play more often.
Tottenham should look to make a move for him this summer.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side is in desperate need of a quality right back. Kieran Trippier has been very poor and Aurier has been unreliable. The 28-year-old England international could leave the club this summer.
The Londoners need to bring in an upgrade and Semedo would be ideal.
He would improve them going forward as well. The 25-year-old Barcelona man showed his quality when he came on against Liverpool in the Champions League and his direct style of play will suit him in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if Pochettino makes a move for the full back in the coming weeks. It would be a masterstroke from the Londoners.
Semedo is unlikely to cost a lot considering his status at the club. Spurs could secure a quality bargain for themselves.
The defender has a €100m buyout clause but no club will pay that kind of money for someone who has not been a starter for his side this past season.
Levy should be able to negotiate a reasonable fee for the Portuguese international.