Tottenham should sign Isco as replacement for Eriksen – opinion

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid, but Mauricio Pochettino could use the situation to his advantage to sign a stellar replacement – Isco. Eriksen is yet to sign a contract extension to keep him at the club past 2020, but Tottenham could propose a swap deal to ensure they don’t leave themselves short of a playmaker.
Isco is struggling for form and consistent playing time at Real Madrid this season, having been axed from the starting eleven by Santiago Solari. The 26-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions, but he was left out of their most recent Champions League group stage encounter and hasn’t started in La Liga for five weeks. He could be open to a change of scenery.
If Tottenham are to lose such an influential player like Eriksen, who has scored and created 133 goals in 241 games since his 2013-move from Ajax, Isco would be a brilliant replacement. The Spanish international has contributed 96 goals in 254 games for Real and can operate in the same positions as Eriksen on the pitch.
With Isco having a £620m release clause on a contract that still has four more years to run, Tottenham would be priced out of a permanent deal if they didn’t include Eriksen in the swap. Spurs did try to sign Isco two years ago and may be open to renewing their interest in January or next summer if they’re resigned to losing their chief playmaker. Time will tell.
