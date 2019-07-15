Tottenham should sign Gueye to replace Wanyama

Tottenham may be in the market for another central midfielder this summer if Victor Wanyama leaves the club. The Daily Mail say the 28-year-old is surplus to requirements and available for sale. Eric Dier may be given a role at centre-back next season too which would leave Mauricio Pochettino somewhat short in midfield.
One player Spurs should consider signing is Idrissa Gueye. The £70k-per-week Everton man wants out of Goodison Park this summer and is desperate to play in the Champions League – Fabian Delph was recently signed as his potential replacement too. Gueye would be an improvement on Wanyama and is certainly good enough to challenge Moussa Sissoko & Harry Winks for a starting place alongside Tanguy Ndombele.
Last season, Gueye made 33 Premier League appearances, making two assists for his troubles. He created 18 chances, averaged 53 passes-per-game with 84% accuracy, won 32 aerial duels (48%), made 23 successful dribbles (74%), blocked 56 shots/passes/crosses, made 44 clearances and averaged a tackle (142) or interception (74) every 13 minutes.
The 29-year-old’s asking price is around £35m which may be too steep for Tottenham, however, as Gueye has little resale value and may have peaked as a player given he turns 30 in September. Time will tell.
Stats from Transfermarkt.