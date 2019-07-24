Tottenham should reignite interest in Newcastle target Jarrod Bowen

During the January transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur showed keen interest in signing Jarrod Bowen from Hull City.
The Mirror reported back then that Spurs were making checks on Hull City’s exciting attacking talent as they were contemplating making a bid in the region of £12m.
In fact, Spurs had sent scouts to watch Bowen in almost every game prior to January, but the north Londoners didn’t make any formal approach for him.
Fast forward, Hull City could be willing to sell their prized asset for £10m as they are looking to cash in on the player who has a year left on his contract.
The 22-year-old was in outstanding form for Hull City last season, having found the back of the net 22 times in 46 Championship matches.
Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bolster his attacking midfield region and Bowen would be a smart addition to the side, although he may not represent a stellar signing by any means.
Pochettino has shown great success in nurturing young talents, and certainly, he can get the best out of Bowen.
However, Spurs will have to act quickly as latest reports from The Chronicle suggest that Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is looking to bring the young attacker to St James’ Park this summer.