Tottenham should make a move for Nikola Milenkovic – would be a terrific signing

Earlier this week, the Daily Star reported that Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly who is getting increasingly disillusioned with his future under Jose Mourinho.
Mauricio Pochettino, the Spurs boss, is a big admirer of the player, and he is keen to land him in the January transfer window. Bailly could push for a move, but United will look to recoup all of the £30 million he cost them when he moved from Villarreal in 2016.
Should Spurs turn their attention towards signing Nikola Milenkovic instead?
The Daily Mirror reported that Spurs are attempting to sign Milenkovic from Fiorentina. He was one of the stand out performers during the World Cup and the youngster’s performance at the world’s biggest stage should encourage Pochettino in making a move for him.
The 20-year-old did put in a series of displays for Serbia during the World Cup in Russia. He was superb during the tournament showcasing his maturity beyond his years.
Spurs already have one of the best defensive set-ups in the Premier League, and the Serbian international would be another feather in the cap for them. He could be a world class defender if he continues to progress, and Spurs must try to get his best years with them.
Further, Milenkovic’s potential partnership with Davinson Sanchez could be something that Spurs can consider as a long term plan. Plus, he would cost less than Bailly, and therefore Pochettino has a chance to pull off a masterstroke deal by landing him in January.