Tottenham should look to sign Malcom

Tottenham should look to sign the Brazilian winger Malcom in January.
The former Bordeaux star has not played too often for the Catalan giants this season and a loan move would be ideal for him.
Earlier this week, he was linked with a move away from Barcelona and Tottenham were one of the clubs mentioned in the reports.
The Londoners could certainly use someone like Malcom in January.
Spurs have had to rely on their central players for creativity far too often. The addition of Lucas Moura has added another dimension to their attack and someone like Malcom could take them to the next level.
The Brazilian is unlikely to get too many first team chances at Barcelona this season. The likes of Coutinho, Dembele and Rafinha are all ahead of him in the pecking order.
A half-season spell under Pochettino could be good for Malcom’s development as well. The move makes sense for all parties involved.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for the player now. Malcom would be a really smart signing for Tottenham and he would totally transform their attack with his place and flair.