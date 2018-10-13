Tottenham should look to sign Eric Bailly

Tottenham are thought to be keen on signing Eric Bailly from Manchester United.
The Ivorian seems to have fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and he might need a move to kick-start his career.
At this stage of his career, Bailly needs to play regularly and Mourinho simply doesn’t trust him enough.
Daily Mail are reporting that Arsenal are also interested in the player.
Despite his dip in form, Bailly is a solid defender and he could be a superb signing for Pochettino. With Alderweireld’s future uncertain, Spurs will need another centre back and the Ivorian would be ideal.
Alongside Vertonghen and Sanchez, he could form a top class defensive trio for the Londoners.
As for Bailly, the move makes sense for him as well. Pochettino is an excellent coach who has done well to develop young players and the Ivorian needs someone like him right now.
Also, he will have less pressure at Spurs and it might just help him rediscover his confidence.
Manchester United would be making a mistake letting a player like him leave, but for Spurs it could be a masterstroke if they manage to land him.