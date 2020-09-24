Tottenham set to submit offer of €50m for Milan Skriniar

Tottenham have been linked with a move the Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar this summer.

According to reports (h/t Football Italia), Tottenham director Steve Hitchen met with the defender’s agent in Milan yesterday and the two clubs are in talks over a move for the 25-year-old.





It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can sign Skriniar before the window closes next month.

Jose Mourinho needs to sign a quality centre back to replace Jan Vertonghen and Skriniar should prove to be a superb long term addition.

The 25-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young defenders around Europe right now and Inter Milan are demanding €60 million for his services.

Apparently, Tottenham are currently weighing up a bid of around €50 million plus bonuses for the defender and it will be interesting to see if the Italian side are willing to accept that.

Skriniar has a massive future ahead of him and a world-class manager like Jose Mourinho could bring out the best in him.

He is not a key player for Antonio Conte and a move to the Premier League club would be the ideal next step in his career right now.

The intensity and the challenge of the Premier League could help him grow as a player. Skriniar could form a long term partnership alongside Davinson Sanchez at the back for Tottenham.