Tottenham set to submit offer for Willian Jose

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose for a while now.

The Brazilian was linked with a move to the London club in January as well and reports claim (h/t Sportwitness) that Tottenham have had an agreement in principle with the La Liga attacker since then.





It will be interesting to see if Tottenham make their move to sign the Brazilian in the coming weeks.

Apparently Jose Mourinho is insistent on signing the 28-year-old striker and the Premier League club could make an offer between €20-25 million for the player.

Tottenham will have to add more depth to their attack in order to get back into the top four and Jose could prove to be a useful signing for them.

The striker has proven himself in Spanish football and he has the quality to succeed in England as well.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee in the coming weeks now.

The Brazilian managed to score 11 goals for the Spanish outfit last season and he is the kind of target man Jose Mourinho tends to prefer. The striker should have no problems fitting into his style of play.