Tottenham set to submit improved offer for Bruno Fernandes

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Bruno Fernandes this summer.
According to a report from O Jogo and Record (translated by Sportwitness), the Londoners have had a bid turned down for the attacking midfielder but they are ready to return with an improved offer.
Apparently, Jorge Mendes is involved in the transfer.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League club manages to pull this off before the window shuts.
Spurs could definitely use another attacking midfielder and Fernandes would add a new dimension to their player.
The Portuguese international will add goals and creativity to the midfield. He scores a lot more than the likes of Eriksen and Pochettino could use the extra goals from midfield.
Son and Kane are the only reliable goalscorers in the side right now.
Fernandes has done very well for Sporting in the past year and he managed to score 31 goals last season.
The initial Tottenham offer was worth around €60m (€45m upfront plus €15m in bonuses) and Sporting are thought to be holding out for €70m (including add ons).
If Spurs can raise their offer, they should be able to land the goalscoring midfielder this summer. Fernandes was linked with Manchester United as well but the Red Devils have not made their move yet.