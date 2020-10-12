Tottenham set to step up their pursuit of Joe Rodon

Tottenham will step up their pursuit off the Swansea defender Joe Rodon this week.

According to the Telegraph, the London club will look to further talks with the Championship club regarding the transfer.





Apparently, Tottenham opened negotiations for the 22 year old defender on deadline day for international transfers and they will look to secure an agreement in the remaining days of the domestic transfer window.

Rodon is one of the most talented young defenders in the Championship and he should prove to be a quality addition to Mourinho’s backline.

The domestic transfer window closes on the 16th of October and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can get the deal across the line in the next 5 days.

The London club have had an impressive transfer window so far and signing a centre back would complete their squad for the season.

The Premier League side certainly have the finances to pull off the transfer but they might face some competition from West Ham United.

According to Nicolo Schira, the Hammers are keen on signing the defender as well but Rodon prefers a move to Tottenham instead.

A move to Spurs would certainly be more attractive for the 22 year old. He would get to work with top class players and a world class manager. Also, he could experience European football with Spurs.