Tottenham set to sign Jack Clarke

Tottenham are all set to complete the signing of the Leeds winger Jack Clarke this summer.
Reliable journalist Phil Hay has revealed that the player was in London for a medical yesterday.
It seems that Tottenham have agreed on a fee with the Whites. It will be interesting to see how Leeds replace the talented young winger now.
According to The Guardian, the Londoners will pay around £11.5m for the 18-year-old.
In today’s market that should prove to be a bargain for Tottenham. Clarke is a prodigious young talent and he could go on to become a first team star for them.
Furthermore, they have a manager who is an expert in nurturing young talents.
Clarke will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Dele Alli and Harry Winks and break into the first team scene at Spurs soon.
Tottenham made it to the Champions League final last season but they were beaten by Liverpool in the end. It seems that they are prepared to take the next step now.
Daniel Levy and Mauricio Pochettino seem determined to improve the squad and challenge for the top honours again next season.
Clarke is not the only player heading to Spurs this summer. Lyon’s Tanguy Ndombele is thought to be closing in on a move as well.