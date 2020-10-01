Tottenham set to sign Carlos Vinicius

Tottenham are expected to complete the signing of Carlos Vinicius in the coming days.

As per Daily Mail, the London club are in talks to finalise the loan signing of the Benfica striker with an option to buy for £36m.





Portuguese journalist Goncalo Lopes claims that an agreement has already been reached between the two clubs.

One year loan and a buyout clause: 45 million. Carlos Vinícius, Benfica and Tottenham reached a deal. — Gonçalo Lopes (@_GoncaloLopes) September 30, 2020

Vinicius has done well for Benfica over the past year and he could prove to be a fantastic addition to Mourinho’s attack. He will add more goals and depth to the Tottenham squad.

Currently, the Londoners are reliant on Kane and Son for goals. The Brazilian will share the goalscoring burden with the Spurs duo once the move is complete.

The 25-year-old is a proven goalscorer and he managed to score 24 goals for Benfica last season. He has the quality to succeed in English football and someone like Jose Mourinho could improve him as a player.

It will be interesting to see if the Benfica ace can settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Tottenham.

The fans will certainly be excited after the window Spurs have had.

Here is what they had to say about Vinicius’ potential arrival this summer.

Omg we signed striker omg omgggg — #freebale HE COMING HOME (@Mohamed66120160) September 30, 2020

On loan, wow levy masterclass. He never ceases to amaze me. — 칼리파 (@kmn_ibnida) September 30, 2020

Ayeeeeeee let’s go! I hope this is true — Ben Leahey (@BRob211216) September 30, 2020