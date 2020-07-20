Tottenham set to rival Liverpool for Victor Osimhen

Tottenham are keen on making a move for the Lille attacker Victor Osimhen.

As per Daily Express, Liverpool want to sign the attacker but Spurs are now looking to hijack the move.





It will be interesting to see if the Londoners submit an offer for Osimhen in the coming weeks. The Lille star has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

Lille want around £75m for the 21-year-old, and it will be very surprising if Spurs can afford that. Their finances have been affected by the current health crisis.

Osimhen has scored 18 goals this season for his club and he could be a good addition to Jose Mourinho’s attack. However, he might be out of their reach for now.

It remains to be seen where the player ends up. Napoli are keen on him as well.

Liverpool could use another striker to challenge Roberto Firmino for the starting berth but the asking price seems too steep for a player who is largely unproven at the highest level.

Also, the Reds are better off signing someone who can play as a backup to Firmino. Someone like Osimhen is highly talented and he will demand a regular starting berth.