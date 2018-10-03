Tottenham set to move for Adrien Rabiot in January

Tottenham are interested in signing the French midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January as per Daily Mirror.
The PSG midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and he can talk to foreign clubs regarding a move in January.
With Dembele’s future uncertain, Pochettino will need to sign a top quality central midfielder soon. Rabiot would be a sensational signing.
The 23-year-old is one of the most highly rated young players around Europe and he is being targeted by the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona as well.
Daily Mirror are reporting that the player has turned down offers of extension and PSG are resigned to losing him.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs can agree on a move in January now. PSG might be willing to sell him for cheap in order to avoid a free transfer at the end of the season.
Rabiot could be the ideal long-term partner for Harry Winks at the heart of Tottenham’s midfield. His tendency to work hard, passing and intelligence makes him the ideal player for Pochettino’s system as well.
Also, he could help Spurs bridge the gap with the likes of City and Chelsea. Tottenham have often struggled to dominate the midfield in big games and someone like Rabiot knows how to control the tempo of the game. His signing could be a game changer for Pochettino.