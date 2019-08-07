Tottenham set to finalise move for Giovani Lo Celso

Tottenham are set to sign the Argentine playmaker Giovani Lo Celso before the window closes.
According to Muchodeporte and Sevilla ABC, the agreement is close to being finalised after Spurs offered around €60m for the player. The La Liga side are looking to accept the offer but they could ask for a significant part of the bid to be paid in cash.
The report from Muchodeporte adds that the transfer could be closed in the next few hours.
Meanwhile, Goal are reporting that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.
BBC’s David Ornstein has confirmed the news as well.
Tottenham have reached a club-to-club agreement with Real Betis to sign midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. #THFC hope to complete deal for 23yo Argentina international before deadline. Talks to sign 19yo Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon ongoing, transfer set to be completed on Thur #FFC
Lo Celso has been linked with a move to Spurs all summer and it seems that Pochettino is finally getting his man. The player will not be part of the Betis squad that plays against Las Palmas tonight.
The 23-year-old will add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack next season. He will add creativity, vision and goals to the side. He managed to score 16 goals for Betis last season.
Tottenham will need that extra creativity and goals to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City next season.
With Dele Alli expected to miss the first few weeks of the season through injury, Lo Celso’s addition could prove to be vital.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to complete all the formalities before the transfer window shuts.
They have been linked with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Paulo Dybala as well. However, as things stand, Lo Celso is likely to be their only attacking midfield signing this summer.