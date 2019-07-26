Tottenham set to bid for Paulo Dybala

Tottenham are looking to sign the Juventus striker Paulo Dybala this summer.
According to The Times, they are looking to submit a bid for the 25-year-old Argentine forward.
Dybala would cost around £80m and it will be interesting to see if the Londoners agree to pay that much for his services.
The report adds that Daniel Levy is prepared to back Pochettino in the market after sealing a new eight-year shirt sponsorship deal with AIA worth £360 million.
Dybala is a world-class talent and he would be a sensational addition to Tottenham’s attack.
Spurs struggled without Kane at times last season and someone like Dybala would totally solve that problem for them. Also, the Juventus ace can play as a wide forward and as the second striker.
He is the ideal player to have alongside Harry Kane. His signing could take Spurs to the next level.
They are behind the likes of City and Liverpool in terms of attacking quality and they need a top-class player like Dybala to bridge that gap.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
